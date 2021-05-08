By Olawale Ayeni With Agency Report

In a dress rehearsal for the upcoming all-English Champions League final, Manchester City host Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s men booked their tickets to Istanbul with a 4-1 aggregate victory over last year’s runners-up Paris Saint-Germain, while Chelsea beat Real Madrid 3-1 over two legs to set up a European battle with their counterparts.

A win here for City would also confirm their status as Premier League champions, while Chelsea are still embroiled in a fight for a top-four finish.

Saturday’s game represents the 168th meeting between Man City and Chelsea in all competitions, with the former boasting 59 wins compared to Chelsea’s 69.

City defeated Chelsea 1-3 at Stanford bridge in the first in January during the first, before they lost blues narrowly edged City 0-1 to qualify for the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola says Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on today will not have any bearing on the Champions League final between the two sides later this month.

City host Thomas Tuchel’s Blues in the English top-flight knowing that victory will secure their third Premier League title in four years.

“If we play the final in one week, six days, it could be but after tomorrow we have 21-22 days, so many things can happen,” he said.

“We just focus. Of course it is the opponent we are going to face in the final but the Premier League is so important for itself, not thinking in any other competition.