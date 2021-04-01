ADVERTISEMENT

English Premier League leader Manchester City have dropped plans to move for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi at the end of the season.

City for some time have stood as favourites to be Messi’s next club should he make an emotional exit from the Nou Camp, after expressing his desire to embrace a new challenge last summer.

Sport says City were very interested in signing Messi last summer but ‘they are throwing in the towel, convinced that the Argentine will renew with Barca’.

The report details that ‘City will be signing a forward this summer to replace the departing Sergio Aguero, and the candidates are Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku’.

City were widely expected to bring Messi to the Premier League, after the superstar told Barca last year that he wished to exercise his option to leave for free.