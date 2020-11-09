Kevin De Bruyne missed a penalty as Manchester City squandered the chance to close the gap on Liverpool yesterday while Tottenham’s Harry Kane celebrated joining the Premier League’s 150 club.

A win at the Etihad would have taken the Reds to the summit but they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in a battle between the two dominant powers over the past two seasons.

That meant Leicester clung onto top spot after leapfrogging Spurs with a 1-0 win at home to Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp’s champions made an aggressive start against City, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota all in a fearsome-looking starting line-up.

The visitors went ahead in the 13th minute when Salah converted a penalty after Kyle Walker clipped Mane in the box.

City drew level just after the half-hour mark when De Bruyne picked out Gabriel Jesus in the area with his back to goal. The City striker cleverly turned past Trent Alexander-Arnold and poked past Alisson Becker.

City were awarded a penalty themselves just before the interval after a VAR check when Joe Gomez was unable to get his arm out of the way of a De Bruyne cross but the Belgian skewed wide.

The draw left Liverpool in third place on 17 points after eight games, one behind Leicester and five clear of City, who have a game in hand.

Earlier, Kane headed in a late winner in a 1-0 victory against struggling West Brom to briefly lift Jose Mourinho’s side to the top of the table after their fourth win in five league games.

Only Alan Shearer and Sergio Aguero have scored 150 Premier League goals in fewer appearances than Kane, who reached the landmark in his 218th match.