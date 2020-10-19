Manchester City are contemplating offering Barcelona £15 million (€16m/$19m) to sign Lionel Messi in January, according to report.

Messi is expected to leave Camp Nou for free at the end of the season and City may sign the Argentine star early by offering cash-strapped Barca a small fee.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has accepted that Messi will leave the club for Manchester City next year, claims the Mirror.

Messi was close to forcing through a transfer this season before agreeing to remain at Camp Nou despite strong interest from Pep Guardiola’s side.