Manchester City are writing history in English football, with their FA Cup victory over Swansea City in midweek extending their winning run to 15 matches in all competitions.

It’s an all-time English football record for a top flight team – a simply remarkable feat and Tottenham Hotspur appear set to be the Premier League favourites’ next ‘victims’ as they look to extend their streak.

Usually, Jose Mourinho’s side would be stern opponents for Pep Guardiola’s team, however, after a recent poor run that reached a new low with their 5-4 FA Cup final elimination by Everton will they really be able to stop the Citizens?

While Mourinho and his team may take some encouragement from City’s extensive injury list, they’ve got problems of their own, not least a defence that’s short of confidence and missing some key personnel.

Despite the absentees, City have demonstrated already during their ongoing winning streak that they can cope with absent star men, even if they are of the calibre of De Bruye and Aguero.

With the likes of Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez likely to be let loose on this Tottenham defence, Mourinho’s side could be in for another crushing defeat.

Tottenham head into today’s game with one win in their last four Premier League games while Manchester City are unbeaten since November.