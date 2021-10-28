Given its massive investments in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, Pan-African conglomerate, the Dangote Group, has been described as a pillar of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

Speaking on the sidelines of the just-concluded 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abuja, the director-general of the association, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadiri, said the Dangote Group is championing Nigeria’s industrialisation.

According to him, the Dangote Group is clearly a leading member of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria and has been a pillar of support in the fulfilment of our advocacy.

The DG added, “As chairman of MAN Large Corporations Group, the president of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote plays a very important and strategic role in our organisation.”

He said Dangote has never relented in championing industrialisation in Africa through his pan African investments.

In appreciation of its contribution to the manufacturing sector in Nigeria, the association yesterday recognised the company with an award. Meanwhile, president of MAN, Mansur Ahmed, was also re-elected for the second term as the president of the association.

In his speech, Ahmed said the association will continue to support manufacturers and the government to grow the Nigerian economy.

According to him, with the right conditions and enabling environment, the percentage of contribution of the manufacturing sector will grow exponentially.

Speaking earlier, representative of the Dangote Group, Mr. Hashem Ahmed said the company will not rest on its oars, as it would continue to support the government in growing the country’s GDP and creating jobs.

The Group, according to him, is only living to its mission statement which is to help Nigeria and other African countries towards self-reliance and self-sufficiency in the production of the world’s most basic commodity, by establishing efficient production facilities in strategic locations close to key growth markets.

The Group is currently constructing a 650,000 bpd capacity refinery in Ibeju Lekki Lagos, a project the Dangote described as part of efforts to make the nation self-sufficient in local production of petroleum and save the country of huge forex spent on importation of the products.