Tragedy struck in Ilorin, Kwara State as a 29 year-old fuel tank installer and maintainer, simply identified as Ahmed, died from suffocation while cleaning fuel tanks at BOVAS filling station.

The incident happened at about 8.00pm on Saturday while Ahmed and his boss who came from Ibadan, Oyo State, were carrying out maintenance works on fuel tanks at the filling station along Ajase-Ipo road, Ilorin.

Men of the State Fire Service later recovered the corpse of Ahmed from the petroleum tank.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adekunle said: “The victim actually came from Ibadan with his boss for the job. While they were performing the maintenance work inside the petrol tank at the filling station, he suddenly got suffocated and eventually died in the tank.

“However, firemen were able to evacuate the body from the tank and handed it over to the victim’s boss, Mr Abdulbasit Oladimeji,” Adekunle added.

ADVERTISEMENT