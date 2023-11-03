For allegedly violating the culture and tradition of the town, a Community Leader, Chief Isaac Olarewaju Bolarinde, has disowned his son.

Bolarinde, a Community Leader in Ogbagi Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government of Ondo State, said it is a sacrilege for any male child to engage in homosexuality as his son has done.

He further explained that the action of his son had brought reproach to the family.

According to an affidavit deposed before the Commissioner of Oaths at the Court of Appeal Registry, Akure Judicial Division, Nigeria, Bolarinwa maintained that his son’s attitude has brought ridicule to him, the church, and the community.

In the affidavit, the Community leader informed that Emmanuel’s mother, Esther Jarat, is in support of the action taken by him.

He said he took the difficult decision to disown his son, Emmanuel, born on September 18, 1995, in Ogbagi in Akoko North West Local Government, because the act of homosexuality a taboo in his community.

While hinting that the boy had been warned and advised against such acts severally which fell on deaf ears, Bolarinde further disclosed that Emmanuel was almost lynched by some aggrieved youths of the community in 2019 for luring other young men in the community into homosexuality.

Bolarinde who lamented the level of shame and disgrace the conduct of his son had brought to the family, said his conduct had tarnished the reputation of the family.

His words: “As the head of the Bolarinde family he can’t continue to fold his arms and allow his son to continuously put the family in shame and that is what compelled him to disown Mr Bolarinde Adedotun Emmanuel.”