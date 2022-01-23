For allegedly beating his pregnant wife to death, a middle-aged man, Oluwaseun Olabode, has been dragged before Justice A. Adebusoye of Akure High Court.

Oluwaseun, who claimed not to have fought with his wife, was accused by the family of the wife in their petition that the wife, Adaeze Olabode, suffered abuse from her husband several times which eventually led to her death.

The prosecution led by H.M Falowo Esq, a Chief Legal Officer alleged that Olabode committed the offence on April 3, 2020 at 7:00pm in Oke-Ogba Estate, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Falowo said Olabode did beat Adaeze Olabode, his wife with a blunt object on the right side of her abdomen while she was heavily pregnant, which subsequently led to her death on April 14, 2020.

According to him, the murder was reported on May 5, 2020 through a petition written to the Commissioner for Police Ondo State Command by one Dr. Henry Orumen esq on behalf of the family of the deceased, Mrs Blessing Adaeze Olabode against Oluwaseun Olabode.

In his testimony, the father of late Blessing Adaeze Olabode nee Anya disclosed that his deceased daughter suffered violent maltreatments from her husband, Olabode Oluwaseun, the defendant and the mother-in-law, Stella Olabode.

He testified further that at a point in their marriage, the deceased attempted to commit suicide and left a suicide note but he waded into the matter and brokered peace between the couple.

The trial judge, Justice A. Adebusoye,adjourned the case till February 23, 2022 for defense to open its case as the prosecution ended.

