BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

A 21-year-old unemployed man, Joseph Osaretin, on Friday appeared in an Ogbeson Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benin for allegedly stealing six cell phones worth N640,000.

The police charged Osaretin with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Kehinde Iyawe, told the court that the defendant on April 31, in Upper Mission Extension, Aduwawa Quarters in Benin stole the phones, belonging to the complainant, Kelvin Oscar worth N640,000.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 516 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of the defunct Bendel 1976, now applicable in Edo.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, C. J. Nkadi, applied for bail for her cleint.

The police prosecutor did not oppose the bail application.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, the Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum

Oare ordered that the surety must be a responsible person and should depose to an affidavit of means.

He adjourned the case untill May 4 for hearing (NAN)