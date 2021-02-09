BY ALO ABIOLA |

A 27-year-old man, Farotimi Samuel, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti for conspiracy and rape.

In his judgement, justice Adekunle Adeleye said, “ I hold that the prosecution has established the ingredients of the offence of rape against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt, he is found guilty as charged he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”

The accused, according to the charge sheet, committed the offence on or about the 29/01/2018 at oke-ureje, Federal. Polytechnic road, Ado Ekiti when he conspired with others at large to rape a 14 years old girl.

The offence contravened sections 516 of the Criminal code, 31 of the Child Right Law, Cap C16 and C7, laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The victim, in her testimony before the court, said, she went to buy garri and sugar, on her way home, she was stopped by three men, who covered her mouth and took her to an uncompleted building where they all had sex with her.

The girl added that she can recognise the accused person among them.

The prosecutor Mr Olawale Fapohunda called five witnesses to prove his case, while the accused confessional statement was tendered as exhibit.

The accused, who called no witness, spoke in his own defence through his counsel Chris Omokhafe.