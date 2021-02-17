A Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Wednesday admitted a 25-year-old man, Adekusibe Ogunlokun, who allegedly stole an Itel P36 phone worth N36, 000, to bail in the sum of N500,000.

The police charged Ogunlokun, whose address was not provided, with two counts of felony to wit theft.

He pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate T.A. Elias also ordered the defendant to produce two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 26, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp John Iberedem told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.2 at about 4:30 a.m. at the Ojubode area of in Ikorodu.

Iberedem said that the defendant with others at large, also stole N1,000 belonging to the complainant, Sunday Babatunde.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing. (NAN)