By Hembadoon Orsar Makurdi

Police have confirmed the beating to death of a middle-aged man, Ordue Akume, by some youths of his community in Ushogo local government area of Benue State for allegedly stealing a goat.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident, said five persons have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Anene explained that the police received report that some youths in Lessel tortured the deceased to the death over allegation that hestole the missing goat.

Our correspondent gathered that the youngest sibling of the deceased, had allegedly reported to the youths that his goat was missing, and in the process of investigation, they consulted an oracle and the oracle revealed to them that it was the deceased that stole the goat.

The council chairman Joseph Asawa who expressed shock over the barbaric act enjoined the police and traditional rulers to arrest the culprits who our correspondent gathered were already in

police net.