A house wife identified as Mercy Samuel had been allegedly murdered by her husband, one Samuel Mathew during a disagreement on Sunday night in Jos South LGA of Plateau state .

The deceased who is said to be 23 years old is a mother of two children lived with her husband along Vom Road in Jos South local government area.

Investigation revealed that Mercy allegedly had her abdomen ripped open and her intestine cut by her husband who is now on the run.

She was rushed to the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos where she was fighting for her life but later died on Wednesday.

The state project officer, Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRAPA, Jummai Madaki who was trying to get support for the late Mercy before her demise asked all people of goodwill to rise and ensure justice for the deceased and her family.

Madaki said, “There had been some violence against her in the past as confirmed by her family but the husband’s family denied any violence. The man ripped open her tummy, remove her intestine and cut it before he disappeared with her phone so she could not call for help.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Rebecca Sambo who also visited the deceased family house in Gyel, Jos South, expressed sadness over the incident and assured the family that the matter would not be swept under the carpet.