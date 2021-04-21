By Abdullahi Olesin |

A middle-aged man, Muhammad Mailemu, who allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl, Karimatu Usman, is now cooling his feets in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command.

The incident happened on Monday in Banni, Baruten local government area of the State.

It was gathered that the father of the victim reported the case at NSCDC office in Banni.

Narrating her ordeal, Karimatu said she was in her father’s farm in company of her six-years-old sister, Safahatu, when Mailemu suddenly surfaced and held her hands while her sister ran away.

She added that the suspect thereafter removed her clothes and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

The victim, it was gathered was rescued by one Shehu Garba, who heard her screaming.

Garba, it was further gathered mobilised other residents to arrest the suspect and later took him to NSCDC office in Banni.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi said: “The victim was immediately taken to the Basic Health Centre, Banni for examination. The outcome of the examination confirmed that there was tear and the hyme was forced open; this shows that she was actually rapped.

“The witness also confirmed that he met him on the act. When the suspect was interrogated, he also admitted to the commission of the offence but pleaded that it was the work of devil.

“The family of the victims said they wouldn’t want a case; they only want the suspect to treat their daughter and pay the hospital bill. The girl was then taken to the hospital for treatment and the suspect family’s paid the hospital bill.”