A magistrate court sitting in Minna, Niger State has remanded one Abdullahi Umar for terrorism, kidnapping and rape committed in Magama and Mashegu local government areas.

The first Information Report (FIR) read by the Presiding Magistrate Fatima Kabiru, indicated that the accused was also arraigned on a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, rape, armed robbery, contrary to sections 97, 298, 273 and 132 of the Penal Code.

Also in the FIR, he was said to have collected the sum of N2 million from one Aisha Bello, the mother of one of his syndicates while pretending to be a police officer to free her son, Muktar Bello.

It also indicated that the accused is a member of a syndicate with Bello Mamman and Mayaki who are still at large now as Umar pleaded not guilty.The prosecutor, Inspector Aliyu Yakubu, said the magnitude of the offences against the accused is heavy and prayed the court to adjourn the case to enable the police complete the investigation.

Based on the submission of the prosecutor, the magistrate ordered the accused to be remanded at Minna New Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till March 9, 2022.

