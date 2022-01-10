An aged man, Mallam Saidu Faskari, was seen in a video removing the roof of his house to pay bandits as a ransom for the release of his son in Katsina State.

The old man who lives in the Faskari local government area of Katsina State explained that he has nothing left to give the bandits who recently kidnapped him. Before he was released his family members raised the sum of N50, 000 which his son handed over to the hoodlums who decided to also hold the son, demanding for N100,000 ransom for his release.

The elderly man added that he has no option than to remove the roof of his house to secure the release of his kidnapped son. He, however, called for assistance from well-meaning individuals that are willing to contribute any amount for his son’s freedom.

