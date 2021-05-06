BY FEMI OYEWESO, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 28-year-old man identified as Opeyemi Adeola Ganiyu for stabbing his mother-in-law to death for stopping him from dehumanising her daughter.

The deceased, identified as Abosede Oyewole was allegedly stabbed severally in the ribs by Ganiyu when she went to warn him to desist from beating her daughter.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspect was arrested at Ikorodu in Lagos State, following a report lodged at the Atan Ota Police Divisional Headquarters by one Odunayo Matthew, who alerted the police on the matter.

Ganiyu, who is married to the deceased daughter ,was alleged to be fond of beating his wife “at every slight provocation.”

The command’s public relations officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital, said Mrs Oyewole died on the way to the hospital for treatment.

“On the fateful day, the suspect, as usual, beat up his wife and inflicted injuries on her, and that was the reason the deceased went to their house. But on sighting the deceased in his house, the suspect beat the mother-in-law mercilessly before stabbing her on her ribs with a knife.

“The deceased was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but gave up the ghost in the process”.

The PPRO further stated that police detectives embarked on an intelligence based investigation, which led them to the arrest of Ganiyu from his hideout in Ikorodu Lagos state where he was hibernating.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of a notorious cult group in the area. He was also one of those who led hoodlums to burn down Atan ota police division during the #EndSARS protest, and killed the divisional crime officer on the 21st of October, 2020”.

Oyeyemi however, disclosed that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered that the suspect be immediately transferred to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation and prosecution.’’