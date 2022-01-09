Mr Ovey Yakubu of Sabon Pegi in Lafia North Development Area of Lafia local government of Nasarawa State on Friday strangled his wife, Esther Aya, to death, our correspondent gathered yesterday.

The man was promptly apprehended by the police following an alarm raised by neighbors as sympathisers thronged the scene of the incident.

Eyewitnesses said the Yakubu and his wife had a quarrel that led to a fight that resulted in the wife’s death.

It was gathered that the woman, a teacher with Government Secondary School, Doka community of Lafia North Development Area, engage the services of a carpenter to fix their window net to prevent mosquitoes and in the process, when the husband returned home, he ordered the carpenter to stop the work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The husband’s action was resisted by the mother of three children who insisted that the carpenter should continue the work. The carpenter was then chased away by the man. It was further gathered that Yakubu and wife were for a long time embroiled in crisis over the ownership of the house they both lived in, leading to a law suit.

A neighbour who pleaded anonymity said before her death, Esther was depressed and looked frail as a result of apparent frustration.

The remains of the late Esther Aya was taken to the Shabu Primary Health Care (PHC), Shabu, Lafia North Development Area.

The divisional police officer of Sabon Pegi police outpost declined comment about the matter, and advised our correspondent who contacted him for comment, to communicate with the police spokesman in the state, Ramlan Nansel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesman in a telephone interview told LEADERSHIP Sunday that Ovey Yakubu was in police custody over the incident.