With Michael Carrick set to remain in the dugout, Manchester United prepare to welcome old foes Arsenal to Old Trafford for Thursday’s Premier League battle.

The Red Devils took a point from their meeting with league leaders Chelsea last time out, while the Gunners saw off Newcastle United 2-0.

However, that point has done little to help United’s position in the table, as they sit eighth with 18 points to their name – three places and five points worse off than their upcoming opponents – and home has not been where the heart is for the Red Devils recently.

Indeed, United have taken just one point from their last four Premier League games at the Theatre of Dreams – scoring only once in that time – but the home crowd will certainly be in a vibrant mood as Mikel Arteta’s young guns seek to spoil the party.

However, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League encounters with Man United and have not conceded a goal to the Red Devils since September 2019, but there ought to be a new wave of optimism around Old Trafford as Arteta’s youthful prospects prepare for a true test of their mettle.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six league meetings with United – a run featuring three consecutive clean sheets – but have never stretched such a run to seven games.

With this the last kick-off in this the midweek round of matches, a draw may be enough to push Arsenal above West Ham into fourth while United can jump to sixth or even drop as low as 14th.