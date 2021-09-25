Manchester United were beaten 1-0 at Old Trafford by Aston Villa on Saturday as Bruno Fernandes missed a stoppage-time penalty in their Premier League clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in the starting lineup, having been among the first-team players left out of the Carabao Cup third round defeat to West Ham United, but failed to find the net for the first match since his return.

With the game petering out to a goalless draw, Kortney Hause headed home in the 88th minute to seal the victory for the visitors.

United had more possession in the first half, but it was Villa who created the better chances with Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa going close.

Kortney Hause and Aston Villa celebrate after the late goal at Old Trafford.

The hosts failed to improve in the second half and lost key defenders Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire to injury.

Paul Pogba had United’s best chance when he was set up by Scott McTominay but he fired over.