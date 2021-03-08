Manchester United have made Erling Haaland their prime target this summer but the club could also explore the possibility of signing Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane.

Haaland, 20, is already one of the most feared strikers in Europe with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool also said to be in the race to sign him this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed the Norway international his senior debut at Molde in 2017 but failed in his first attempt to bring him to Old Trafford two years later. Haaland reportedly has a release clause in his contract of around £62m that becomes active in the summer of 2022 but Borussia Dortmund could cash in for a better price this year with no shortage of suitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

United appear to be in need of a long-term solution up front with Mason Greenwood still developing, Anthony Martial struggling and Edinson Cavani approaching the final years of his career at 34.