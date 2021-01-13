Manchester United are open to the idea of signing Sergio Ramos on a lucrative two-year contract.

The World Cup-winning defender is yet to be offered an extension to his deal at Real Madrid and will drop into the free agent pool this summer if no fresh terms are agreed at Santiago Bernabeu. And a sensational move to Old Trafford could now be on the cards.

Grandhotelcalciomercato reported that United are thinking about whether to sign Ramos and give him a two-year contract.

It’s claimed they’re currently above Manchester City in the race to sign the 34-year-old, despite being rejected nearly six years ago. United are pondering whether to offer Ramos the same salary he earns at Real Madrid in order to bring him to England.

United have been shaky at the back this season, with Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Axel Tuanzebe all blowing hot and cold throughout the campaign.

And Eric Bailly continues to be jinxed with injuries, with the Ivory Coast international being limited to just five Premier League appearances this term.

Relations between the two superpowers have soured ever since the David De Gea saga of 2015, when the Spain international’s move to Spain broke down at the last minute.

And, since then, the La Liga giants have refused to let the likes of Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale join their European rivals.