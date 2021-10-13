Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils failed to bring in a new midfielder this summer despite their long-standing speculation of a desire to sign one.

The likes of Fred and Nemanja Matic have failed to impress this season, while there are talks of Frenchman Paul Pogba leaving on a free next summer.

According to Fichajes, United may now look to secure a deal for Ndidi at the midway point of the season.

The 24-year-old, who has made nine starts in all competitions this campaign, also has a deal with the Foxes until 2024.