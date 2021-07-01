Manchester United have officially announced that they have an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the £73 million ($101m) purchase of Jadon Sancho.

A big-money deal had been struck between Premier League and Bundesliga heavyweights.

And both clubs have now confirmed the transfer, with the 21-year-old England international now set to agree on personal terms and undergo a medical

A statement from Dortmund released early on Thursday read: “The player Jadon Sancho is about to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA to Manchester United Football Club Limited.

“Both clubs and the player reached an agreement on this today. If the transfer is realised, Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer fee of EUR 85.0 million.

“The contractual details now have to be coordinated and documented.

“The formal processing of the transfer is also subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player’s previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS