Manchester United’s board have decided to sell Paul Pogba after accepting that the Frenchman will not be signing a new contract.

Pogba, 27, has enjoyed a spectacular return to form since his agent Mino Raiola confirmed again last months that the £89million midfielder wants to leave Old Trafford.

United triggered a one-year contract extension that ties him to the club until the summer of 2022 in October.

But while manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been delighted with Pogba’s attitude and application as his team have stormed up to second place in the Premier League, there is now an acceptance at the club that they must sell him at the end of the season to recoup some of the cash they handed to Juventus to bring him back to Manchester in 2016.