Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court sitting in Ikeja yesterday convicted and sentenced a middle-aged artisan, Gbenga Olasunkanmi to life imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old customer in his shop.

Soladoye handed down the verdict after finding Olasunkanmi guilty of the charge of defilement of a minor proffered against him by the Lagos State government.

In her judgment, the judge held, “Pouncing on an innocent young girl should be something that should be condemned in all ramifications as she has now suffered emotionally and psychologically.

“This callous defendant is mean and vicious and is not fit to live in a sane society.

“The evidence of the prosecution witnesses have been compelling, consistent and the prosecution has proved the offence of defiling a child under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

“The defendant having been found guilty of the offence as charged is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment with no option of any fine.

“His name Gbenga Olasunkanmi should also be registered in the Sex Offenders Register kept by the Lagos State government. This is the judgment of the court,” the judge said.

According to the state prosecutor, Mr Peter Owolabani, the convict who is a bag repairer, committed the offence at 5pm on Sept. 6, 2017 at Isolo, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survivor had gone to repair her school bag and when she returned her mother noticed that the bag was not properly repaired and told her to return to the artisan to properly repair the bag.

“After he repaired the bag for the second time, as the survivor was leaving, the convict pulled her back and forcefully defiled her in his shop,” the prosecutor said.

During the trial, three witnesses, the survivor’s father, the survivor and a medical doctor testified for the prosecution while the convict testified solely in his defence.