A 39-year-old man who arranged the fake kidnap of his wife, Mohammed Mohammed, has explained how he was duped of the N1million he extorted from his father-in-law as ransom.

Last week, Mohammed organised the fake kidnap of his wife, Sadiya Ibrahim Umar Mohammed, a school teacher in Minna, the Niger State capital and was later arrested with the wife as an accomplice.

While decrying that it was very painful that his friend Abdullahi who helped to keep his wife in the fake kidnap deal ran away with the ransom of N1million paid to him by his father-in-law, he said, “I regret my action.”

Mohammed, an electrician, in an interview when he was paraded by the police said the money did not get to him as he was duped because his friend ran away immediately he collected the money.

He said, “Abdullahi also ran away with my N300,000 he collected from me through fake business plan aside from the N1million paid by my father-in-law as ransom.”

He said Abdullahi sold the idea of the fake kidnap to him and left with the proceeds of the fake kidnap.

Meanwhile, the police public relations officer said Abdullahi is at large and investigation is ongoing on the fake kidnap.