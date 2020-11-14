Dahiru Buba, the man who made the news for trekking from Gombe State to Abuja to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the 2019 presidential election, and subsequently developed limb ailment has gotten aid for his treatment from Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.

Recall the media was awash with the news of Dahiru Buba, calling on government and public-spirited individuals to come to his aid after developing limb complications from the solidarity trek he undertook to celebrate the second term victory of the president.

A statement by Gov. Yahaya’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Ismaila Uba Misili, said the governor directed that Dahiru Buba be taken to the Government House Clinic, Gombe, from where he was referred to a private orthopaedic hospital where he was thoroughly examined and placed on medication.

The statement said Buba thanked the governor for promptly coming to his aid shortly after undergoing the first round of his medical treatment, adding Buba said he started feeling some discomfort on his limbs, after returning home from his fifteen days solidarity walk to Abuja.

