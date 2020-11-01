By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola |

Adamawa State police command has arrested a 26-year-old man Eson Fatgoel a resident of Guyuk in possession of counterfeit naira notes in Adamawa .

The state PPRO DSP Sulaiman Yahaya in a statement confirmed that the suspect has allegedly circulated the fake notes in exchange of goods and services in Guyuk, Lafiya and Numan.

Yahaya said investigation further revealed that the counterfeit notes are still in circulation in those towns and urged members of the public particularly traders to observe while trading in exchange to avoid falling a victim.

The commissioner of police Olugbenga Adeyanju, while assuring that much is being done to prevent the circulation of the counterfeit notes, enjoined residents to report any suspicious person or group around their neighbourhoods to the nearest police division, or report same through any of the police command control/emergency numbers.