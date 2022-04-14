As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Mandilas Group Limited has donated complete mechanical toolboxes and spraying machines to artisans within Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Handing over the tools as part of activities to mark the 2022 Artisans Day celebration, the group chief executive officer, Mandilas Group Limited, Ola Debayo-Doherty, explained that the donated mechanical tools would have a positive impact on the lives of the youths in the community.

Represented by the corporate affairs manager, Funmi Akpan, Ms. Debayo-Doherty said the company has resolved to create wealth for the LCDA being an area she grew up while developing and improving the skill sets of youths in the vicinity.

“Mandilas Group Limited has been in operation for over 70 years and much of our history has been shaped by this community. As you will all agree with me, competing in today’s global economy is very complex.

A Nation not only needs advanced technical and vocational skills but also a flexible workforce that can adjust to rapid shifts in demand.”

Debayo-Doherty commended the chairman, Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Muibi Folawiyo, for his contributions to the development of the community.

In his submission, the chairman, Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Muibi Folawiyo, used the opportunity to commend the management and staff of Mandilas Group for their contributions to the development of the community.

Folawiyo said, “We must thank our partner, Mandilas Group, who has been a worthy and responsible corporate organisation since the beginning of this administration. On behalf of the good people of Lagos Island East LCDA and particularly the beneficiaries of your kindness, we thank you immensely.’’