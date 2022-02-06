One of world football’s most exciting attacking duos will face off against each other in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final as Salah leads Egypt against a Senegal side spearheaded by Mane.

The Liverpool pair, a combined force at club level, will be taking on talismanic roles at opposite ends for their respective countries as Egypt seek to extend their record number of Cup of Nations triumphs to eight while Senegal look to win it for the first time.

Given their status as two of the Premier League’s most feared forwards, it is little surprise that Mane and Salah are the headline acts in their national teams.

Mane has had the most impressive tournament of the two, bagging three goals and an assist in his six games so far. He even climbed off his hospital bed after a head injury to lead Senegal to a second successive AFCON final.

Salah, who has been touted as the best player in the world this season, has been a little more muted, but has still bagged two goals and claimed an assist. The Egyptian has looked leggy as all three of his country’s knockout games went to extra-time.

But the 29-year-old has a better international pedigree than his Liverpool team-mate, scoring 45 goals in 78 games, while Mane has bagged 26 in 80 caps.

