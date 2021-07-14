The attempt by a man to marry the widow of his late brother in Ikoroku area, Kaiama local government area of Kwara State, has led to a bloody clash amongst family members.

LEADERSHIP gathered that trouble started in the Fulani settlement when a junior brother of the late Alh Bello decided to marry the deceased’s wife, a development which angered the children of Bello.

The children of the deceased were said to have accused their uncle of complicity in the death of their father.

In the melee that ensued, one Babbi Aliyu was attacked with cutlass and sustained severe injuries.

The spokesman of the state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident.

He said the agency has prevented further bloody clashes amongst the family members.

“According to report we got from our Divisional Office in Kaiama, after the death of one Alhaji Bello, his younger brother took his wife which did not go down well with the children of the deceased. They accused their uncle of complicity in the death of their father. The children of late Alhaji Bello vowed to take back their father’s wife from their uncle and this later ensued in a bloody free for all fight.

“As the matter escalated, one Babbi Aliyu was attacked with cutlass which left him with multiple injuries in his nose and started to bleed profusely,” Afolabi stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afolabi added that the victim was rushed to Kaiama General Hospital from where he was transfered to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

He said Aliyu’s assailant has been arrested while NSCDC’s operatives have commenced further investigation into the matter.