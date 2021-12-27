Passengers in an 18-seater commercial bus have been reported dead in an accident that occurred yesterday in Amsea area, Awka-North local government area of Anambra State.

The crash involved a Mack heavy duty truck and a Mitsubishi bus which had head on collision at Ezu River Bridge.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the bus was loaded with passengers while the Mack truck was laden with stone chippings.

It was gathered that the two vehicles burst into flames moments the accident occurred.

Bodies of some of the victims were littered the road.

The state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Irelewuyi Adeoye, who was contacted on phone, confirmed the incident.

He said many casualties were involved, adding that “fire service men have been contacted and my men are there now but I cannot give you the actual figure of casualties, I want to be factual.”

