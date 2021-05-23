No fewer than 70 people sustained varying degrees of injuries and many others feared dead as a result fire outbreak at Al-Ihsan Filling Station along Sharada road in Kano on Saturday evening.

Bystanders, motorists and others were badly affected by what witnesses called explosion, which occurred when a petrol tanker was offloading its product at the filling station.

Spokesman for the Federal Fire Service (FFS) in Kano, Nura Maigida, confirmed the incident, saying the Service has begun investigation to establish the cause of the fire incident, which happened around 4pm.

Many have attributed the incident to negligence on the part of the filling station for choosing to offload a petroleum product during the hot hours of the day, which is against the law.

