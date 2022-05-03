Despite repeated marching orders to crush bandits and terrorists and free all abducted Nigerians in their dens, thousands of victims are still held in captivity.

The victims range from school children abducted from their hostels, road travellers whose trips were truncated and travellers by train on the Abuja-Kaduna route on April 28, 2022.

Apart from two of the victims of the Kaduna train attack, who reportedly paid huge ransoms, the rest, including nursing mothers and pregnant women, are still in captivity.

One of the women recently gave birth, with the bandits releasing the picture of the newborn.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the last count, LEADERSHIP’s investigation revealed that 1,908 Nigerians were kidnapped and another 4,233, including bandits, killed between January and April 2022

In Niger State, the number of those still with bandits is put at no fewer than 72, especially.in the rural communities of Shiroro, Rafi, Munya, Mariga, Mashegu and parts of Paikoro, Rijau and Magama Local government areas.

Security sources hinted that, of late, no fewer than 20 people were released including a Catholic priest, Rev Father Leo Ozigi, who was abducted on his way from Mass at Sarikin Pawa in Munya local government area of Niger State.

While a source said ransom was paid before his release, a security source claimed that security men were involved and that he was released about the time the president gave the order.

The state police command also confirmed that a day after the president gave the order, its personnel engaged in a gunfight with bandits and rescued 13 farmers who were abducted in Munya local government area of Niger state.

It was however gathered that, cumulatively, no fewer than 72 villagers are abductees of bandits for a period ranging from a month to 18 months in Niger State.

“The village head of Yakilla Rafi local government area of the state has been in captivity of the bandits’ for about 18 months. In Shiroro local government, some of those abducted for over a month around the boundaries with Munya and Kaduna state are still in captivity,” a villager revealed.

An attempt to get the official figure of those still in captivity from the state police command did not succeed as he could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

Of the 1,908 Nigerians kidnapped and 4,233 killed between January and April 2022, the fatalities include security personnel, terrorists, bandits, victims of communal clashes and herdsmen invading communities in the period under review.

Analysing data collected through the Nigeria Security Tracker (NST) between 2015 and June 2021, Hum Angle observed a growing trend in the number of mass abductions and the total number of victims of kidnapping in Nigeria. While in 2017, there were 484 kidnap victims, the figure grew to 987 the following year, then 1,386 in 2019 and 2,860 in 2020.

Between January 1 and June 30, 2021, at least 2,944 people were kidnapped, making 2021 the worst year yet based on this security index.

Some of the major kidnappings in 2021 include the storming Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri in Kebbi State, where about 66 students and four teachers were abducted on June 16. The gunmen also killed a police officer during the attack.

There were reports that Nigerian security forces rescued eight students and three teachers who were from among some 100 people abducted from the school in northwest Kebbi State.

Authorities said the kidnappers killed three of the students and they are looking for those still believed to be held captive for ransom.

Troops, however, also recovered the bodies of the dead students. Two of them had been shot in the legs while one was believed to have died of exhaustion.

In late May, 2021, about 200 students of an Islamiyya school in Niger State were also abducted by gunmen.

Some 14 students and staff of Greenfield University in Kaduna were released in May after parents reportedly paid over N150 million ransom and bought eight motorcycles for the bandits.

In December 27, 2021, reports from Zamfara state revealed that bandits kidnapped over 20 women following attacks in 15 villages within the neighbourhood of Gusau, the state capital.

In 2022, the breakdown shows that in January, 400 persons were kidnapped while 939 were killed, whereas in February 605 persons were kidnapped and 1202 killed.

Furthermore, in March there were 702 persons kidnapped and 1497 deaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatedly in April 2022, Nigeria recorded 201 abductions and 595 killings.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria said they rescued 1,398 kidnapped victims in the month of April while the victims of Abuja-Kaduna train have now spent more than one month with their abductors despite presidential directive.

When contacted on the fate of the kidnapped victims of Kaduna train attack, the Director Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, kept mum. It was same with the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko,

The Defence Headquarters in April said troops rescued 848 captives from terrorists, killed 85 ,arrested 119 terrorists while 1,158 terrorists and their families surrendered within three weeks in the North East and North West.

Major General Benard Onyeuko who disclosed this during the biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between 7-28 April 2022 said the troops also arrested Abdurrazaq Hudu, a logistics supplier of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Mutum Biyu village in Gassol local government area of Taraba State.

In the same vein, troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for Operation Hadin Kai conducting a subsidiary Operation Desert Sanity killed several terrorists and rescued 550 women and children in the North East, including mother of popular dreaded Boko Haram Commander known as Alhaji Ari Hajja Fusambe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the major timeline of abduction and rescue in 2022 include: in January 2022, 30 abducted students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State and a teacher regained their freedom after spending seven months in captivity.

Yahaya Sarki, the special adviser on Media to Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, confirmed the release.

Meanwhile, the federal government confirmed that 14 students out of those abducted with their teachers from the Federal Government College Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, are yet to be released by their abductors.

Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, gave the confirmation while presenting his keynote address at the national campaign on out of school children in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Also, in January 2022, invading terrorists in Dankade village under Zuru emirate in Kebbi state killed at least 16 civilians, a one-armed policeman and a soldier.

According to the Kebbi State police command PRO, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, the bandits were engaged by Police and the military forcing the bandits to leave their targets.

In January 2022, dozens of gunmen on motorbikes ransacked a village and killed more than 50 people in Kebbi.

On March 8, 2022 , gunmen ambushed and killed at least 62 members of a volunteer vigilante group in Nigeria’s northwestern Kebbi state, the head of the group and a police spokesman said, in the worst violence to hit the state since mid-January.

On March 28, 2022, terrorists bombed the Abuja to Kaduna train, killing about nine and abducting unspecified number of passengers.

After about 36 days in captivity, some victims are still being held in captivity.

On April 13, bandits abducted five female students of Zamfara College and threatened to marry off the victims.

Gunmen Behead Military Couple In Imo

Meanwhile, gunmen have shot dead and also beheaded a couple in Imo State who are personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The couple, a master warrant officer and lance corporal, were on transit when they met the criminals who killed them on Saturday and made videos and circulated online.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the incident, said the Army had commenced investigation, adding that those behind the ugly incident will be brought to book.

“Yes, I’ve the report, that a couple, both of them soldiers, were intercepted by criminals and killed in cold-blood on their way to Imo State and the criminals even made a video and circulated it. We are ínvestigating it right now. The Armed Forces of Nigeria are investigating to ensure that those who carried out that attack are brought to book,” he said.

The reports revealed that after beheading the couple, the gunmen were said to have called their family members to mock them.

The report said the man was a member of the 19 regular intakes while the wife was of the 79RI.

“They were on their way to Imo state on Saturday when the incident happened. You won’t believe these gunmen, as we speak, still used their phones to make calls to their family members, making jokes of them and threatening to kill them as well.”

We’re Working On Safe Return Of Kidnap Victims – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the heads of military and other security formations in the country to rise up to their responsibilities, go after the terrorists troubling the nation and eliminate them.

President Buhari gave the charge on Monday after joining other Muslims to observe the Eid prayers at the Mambilla Barracks Parade Ground, Abuja, in commemoration of the Eid-el-Fitr.

Responding to questions as he returned to the Presidential Villa after the prayers, President Buhari said his administration would continue to work to make the country safe for Nigerians.

According to him, it is important to make the country safe, especially as the rains have started coming, noting that farmers must be assured of their safety as they return to the farms, thereby securing the country’s food production.

“Heads of the services; Army, Navy, Air Force, the Inspector-General of Police and so on, are very much aware of the situation. It’s their duties to know where the terrorists are and eliminate them”, he said.

On the forthcoming general elections, the President reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to a free, fair and transparent process.

Asked to speak on who he would like to hand over to as President, Buhari said, “The person that Nigerians elect”.

In his message during the Eid service, the acting Chief Imam of Mambilla Barracks, Dahiru Shua Mohammed, stressed the need for genuine repentance from sin by all, love for one another, forgiveness, tolerance and constant prayers to Allah as the weapon against all adversities of life.

The Imam was also emphatic that extra efforts must be made in obeying the commandments of Allah, exercising patience at all times for his sake, as well as maintaining the competition in good deeds for humanity, nature, cooperation and brotherhood.

Be Ruthless On Bandits, Terrorists, Army Chief Orders Troops

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his immense support in providing the air platform such as Tucano A-29, JF-17 and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles ( UAVs ) that have contributed immensely to the achievements recorded so far against Boko Haram /ISWAP terrorists in the Northeast, as well as other criminal elements across the country.

This is even as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya urged troops to be ruthless with the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and all violent criminals across the country.

Speaking at a Joint Sallah luncheon organised for the frontline troops of the Operation Hadin Kai to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Maiduguri , the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, said it was necessary to note that other platforms expected include ISR platforms such as DA-62, Beechcraft and UAVs.

Air Marshal Amao also hinted that more helicopters such as the Agusta 109 trekker and A-129 Mangusta are being expected, noting that these platforms would enable the military to sustain the sanity achieved so far as a fighting force.

He expressed his pleasure to be with frontline troops to celebrate this years’ Eid-El-Fitr which is the occasion to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, saying that it is indeed significant as this celebration comes with an enduring message of sacrifice, devotion and kindness.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya charged troops to be ruthless with the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and all violent criminals across the country.

The Army boss said, “We shall continue to provide your needs and other enablers for your optimal performance.

“The Sallah gift I expect from our troops is the neutralisation of all enemies of our nation to make the country safe.”

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, represented by his deputy, Usman Kadafur, said the state government will continue to support the military in its operations.