F or those who know delectable actress, Rahama Sadau, she’s one woman who has been eagerly anticipating to break out of her cocoon to experience the other side of the Nigerian movie industry Nollywood and abroad. She’s one of Nigeria’s leading actresses known to have started-off in the Kannywood side of the movie industry, the body that leads in the northern film production and distribution. She was never controversial when she started-off until her first ban from the Hausalanguage film industry because of what was termed “immoral” behaviour, and breaking of the rules she knows is guiding practitioners in the industry.

It was all over the news when the main industry body said Sadau caused offence by “hugging and cuddling” a pop star who featured her in his music video known as “Classis”. Kannywood has been under fire from conservatives who accuse it of corrupting people’s values. It is a taboo for men and women to hold hands or kiss in public as long as one is under the umbrella of the industry.

Rahama has not yet commented on the ban imposed by Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN). Its chairman, Muhammadu Kabiru Maikaba, told the BBC Hausa service that the ban was “total”. “This is not the first time that she has been doing these wayward things. We have been warning her, but she still went ahead to dent our image,” he said.

The Kannywood star appeared in the video with Classis, in a song titled “I Love You.” In it, the Nigerian pop star is smitten with a vegetable seller in a market, acted by Rahama Sadau. Initially, she rejects his advances, batting him away with a bunch of vegetables, but he eventually wins her over. They hold hands and engage in a bit of cuddling that would be considered demure in a Western film. In a statement, MOPPAN said it hoped Ms Sadau’s expulsion would serve as a deterrent for other actors.

Its code of conduct requires Many Sins Of Rahama Sadau Sadau actors to avoid doing anything which violates Islamic and Hausa culture, Many people in northern Nigeria felt she had gone too far with Classis in the music video. Classis cannot be banned because he is not a member of MOPPAN. Fans of the embattled Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, have called on the newly elected leadership of the Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria, to recall the actress.

Worried about her prolonged absence from Kannywood films, her fans beg and also request that she should apologies to the appropriate authorities. Which led to her forgiveness. Then boom! From nowhere, other photos emerged in her handle showing her curves and backside and it became a trendy topic that those for and against it traded words that led to what many termed blasphemous. Widespread criticism by Twitter users from Northern Nigeria was also met with stiff opposition from fans from the other side. Her outfit was considered provocative and uncharacteristic of a female Muslim. This led to another total suspension of the actress by MOPPAN.

The association in a statement signed by its PRO, Al-Amin Chiroma, stated that they condemned the recent act which resulted in blasphemous comments on Prophet Muhammad (SAW). They also said that Rahma had been suspended since 2016 for indecent acts in a music video with a hiphop artist Classique, adding that it had not rescinded its stand. However, the state sponsorship board under the leadership of Isma’ila Naabba Afakalla gave the actress an unconditional pardon in 2018.

But in an exclusive interview with the PRO of MOPPAN AlAmin Chiroma, he stated that his own stand on the issue had been made public and added that there wasn’t any accusation on Rahama Sadau or any Sharia law because she is not found wanting or did not commit any thing directly. He stressed that she only shared her crazy pictures on the social media and in the north; the industry is guided by culture and norms of the northern people who are majority Muslim.

“So they see the industry as a replica of the society so they are cautious of the generation and what is obtainable in the industry, that is why they overlook other scandalous activities practiced by film-makers all over the world,” he explained. He also described the news making the round that the actress would face a death penalty as fake news.

“The misconception is that people see Kannywood as Sharia bound, but no, the point is, stakeholders in the industry and the target audience who are Hausa speaking people are predominantly Muslims. Kannywood is guided by the culture and norms of the target audience, Rahama Sadau was not the one who commited the offence, she only shared her picture in the comment section.

It was a guy who is not a Muslim that passed a blasphemous comment about the holy prophet of Islam which could trigger anger and it could lead to violence. “Further investigation revealed that MOPPAN came up with the statement just to save life and properties most especially to bring peace in the country, or else, the story would have been different, the people will understand because they now believe that the industry is not against the Holy Book of Islam.

Rahama Sadau is good but so many people are still looking at her because she’s a symbol and representative of the industry. Her coming back is not to be disclosed now, because the sanction still stands. She is not just suspended but dismissed,” he concluded. Also, following the report making the rounds that she had been sentenced to death, the actress has come out to debunk the rumour and called it fake news. She posted on her social media page and it reads:

“I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I’m therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories… “I haven’t received any police invitation or court trial. I’m reiterating this to well wishers that I’m SAFE and FINE and I have never received any legal trial for whatever reason. To those trying to bank on this issue to create an unrest, Please give it a rest..!!! “It’s indeed a hard time for me. This is not the right time for FAKE NEWS. Much love to those who reached out, I’m grateful. Love Rahama.” The call by industry watchers now is for the actress to decide where she truly belongs. She can’t be in Kannywood guided by Islamic laws and regulations and wants to behave like those in other contemporary industries.