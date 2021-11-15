Farouk Manzo has emerged grand winner among top eight finalists of the LG OLED TV Gaming Challenge for 2021.

Participants from Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Warri, Abuja, and Owerri converged and battled for the grand finale prize at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos at the weekend.

The grand finale event saw the contestants- winners of the 2021 edition compete for an OLED 65C9 TV and a cash prize of N1.5 million

Manzo said, “It was quite tough and indeed an interesting battlefield but I am so excited to emerge as the winner. The N1.5 million cash is the in-thing and the 65’’ OLED TV is dope! I hope this platform that LG has created for gamers continue to grow stronger and birth more opportunities for professional gamers and amateurs in the E-Sport industry.’’

Speaking during the event, Mr. Mike Ahn, general manager, Home Entertainment, TV Division at LG Electronics West Africa, said the initiative is for lovers of video games to demonstrate the beauty and the uniqueness of the depth of black in OLED TV especially when gaming on it.