BY EMEKA UGOCHUKWU

Abia State Abia which was carved out of the former Imo State in 1991 is indeed, an endowed State. The name “Abia” is an abbreviation of four of Abia state’s densely populated regions Aba, Bende, Isuikwuato, and Afikpo. Abia is mainly peopled by the Igbo ethnic group. The Igbo people, who are one of the indigenous peoples of Southeastern part of Nigeria, make up 95% of the population.

It is interesting to note that the State has produced some outstanding and quality legislators at the National Assembly. The contributions of these illustrious representatives of the people to their constituencies, state and nation cannot be overlooked.

One of these brilliant minds is Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who represented Abia North senatorial district in the 8th Senate. The Senator has distinguished himself through his sterling performance in number of bills sponsored and passed, co-sponsored, number of motions, quality of debates at the floor of the National Assembly.

He also put up a brilliant performance at the Senate in terms of direct impact to the legislator’s constituency and socio-economic wellbeing is put into consideration despite the contribution of the lawmakers at the national level. Senator Mao Ohuabunwa is one of those that started from the House of Representatives before going to the Senate.

Some blackmailers recently wanted to set up Senator Mao Ohuabunwa for attack under the guise of the ENDSARS protests. They decided to use a video footage on the social media portraying Ohuabunwa as owning palatial mansions and fleet of exotic cars in the US.

The fallacious Facebook post was by one Spartan Arinze showing mansions with a fleet of exotic cars purportedly belonging to Ohuabunwa. It is the handiwork of blackmailers. Despite the Senator’s elitist family background, he thinks more on how to better the lives of the downtrodden than live ostentatiously.

For the avoidance of doubt, the former member of the House of Representatives for Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency and speaker of ECOWAS parliament doesn’t own any building outside Nigeria.

It was worrisome though to note that despite the stellar performance of Ohuabunwa, some hirelings and miscreants decided to go overboard in desperate bid to wreak havoc to the Atani Arochukwu home of the Ohuabunwa’s few weeks back in the guise of the protests that rocked major parts of the country.

Senator Mao Arukwe Ohuabunwa, the Arochukwu born businessman, Senator for Abia North Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly having served in the 4th and 5th National Assembly as Member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia constituency of Abia State under the People’s Democratic Party between 1999 and 2007 and his all-inclusive style of leadership is not in doubt.

The Bills and Motions of Senator Mao Ohuabunwa which could be verified from the national Assembly records and gazette, includes but not limited to National Centre for Cancer and Treatment Bill 2015, Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology Act Cap N116 LFN 2004 (Repeal and Re-enactment Bill 2015 (SB.11) (second reading) • National Agricultural Land Development Authority Act Cap N4 LFN 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2004, (SB. 12) (second reading) • Nigerian Institute of Management Act 14 2003 (Amendment ) Bill 2015 amongst several other.

Most importantly Ohuabunwa raised the motion on the reconstruction of Arochukwu-Ohafia Road (Passed). The federal government has now awarded the road contract.

There are also the motion on the control of gully erosion and provision of relief materials to citizens of affected parts in Arochukwu, Isuikwuato and other parts of the nation (passed)

It’s however embarrassing there that despite the outstanding performance of Senator Ohuabunwa some who have chosen the part of destruction decided to circulate fake, damaging and dangerous publication with intent to smear and assassinate the character of Distinguished Senator Moa Ohuabunwa for no lucid reason.

As a matter of concern, it is uncertain to adduce the intent behind this deliberate attempt, and the persons behind such petty act of perilous, dastardly and wicked tantrums towards a reputable personality as Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, albeit, the political gangsterism, brigand, to wit; intent to defame and score cheap political goals.

The road to infamy by those trying to smear the image of Senator Ohuabunwa was a dangerous one, or how could one explain how one could post dangerous videos, pictures and other several mansions, choice automobiles belonging to another man from Delta state and quickly tag it the country home of the Ohuabunwas who are known to be modest and family oriented to a fault.

For avoidance of doubt, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa is a known personality around Nigeria and in the political terrain.He had at no point in his political and/or individual career been indicted or accused of any illegality whatsoever.

Therefore, this gullible attempt to smear his name will be resisted, challenged and fought to a standstill. To put the record straight, the house and the cars do not belong to Senator Mao Ohuabunwa as alleged in the fake news video. As a matter of concern, it is uncertain at this point to adduce the intent behind this deliberate attempt, and the persons behind such petty act of perilous, dastardly and wicked tantrums towards a reputable personality as Senator Mao Ohuabunwa.

Indeed, but for the timely intervention of security agents and concerned citizens, the family home of the Ohuabunwas would have been razed and property looted in Atani Arochukwu after several youths embarked on the move to bring down the place without any means of verifying or ascertaining the fact that the video in fact has nothing to do with the Ohuabunwas neither does any of the choice automobiles belong to them. It would have resulted into communal war between the Ohafias and Igberes versus Arochukwu people who lay in wait when news of the youths trooping to Atani got to them.

The entire rubbish was planned to coincide with the EndSARs protest where houses belonging to Senators Folarin from Oyo and Bassey Henshaw from Cross River were looted and burnt to ashes. The plan by the youths and their sponsors from neighbouring Local Governments and towns was to burn down the place and pretend that the COVID-19 palliatives meant for the electorates were stored by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who was rigged out in the 2019 elections and since returned to his private business.

Many who know Senator Ohuabunwa including his brothers and sisters wonder why he has remained in politics despite the fact that he is now poorer than when he was living a private life, having made his mark in the old Gongola State, now Adamawa and Taraba States, Borno and several parts of the North east where he was a major dealer in medical equipment and pharmaceuticals.

· Ugochukwu writes from Umuahia