A graduate of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Olanrewaju Rosiji, has developed an application to register the details of all rural roads in the country.

The application, code-named ‘Rural Roads Enumerators Navigator’, was designed to help the federal project management unit (FPMU), operators of the Rural Access And Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) to “real-time gather the origins, features, latitude and longitude of rural roads in the country and cloud them for use in planning, for aggregate development.”

The Rural Access And Agricultural Marketing Project is a multilateral funded project between the federal government of Nigeria (on behalf of participating States) and the World Bank, French Development Agency designed to ensure that Rural roads and markets are rehabilitated and modernised respectively.

Making a presentation of the Geographic Information System (GIS) tool to an appreciative members of the World Bank and FPMU at the close of a two-day strategic implementation review meeting for Southern RAAMP States in Abeokuta, over the weekend, the Cisco Certified Network Associate and member, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineer, UK, added that “tactical deployment of the tool will curtail banditry with enough political will.”

Responding with standing ovation after the presentation, Technical Team Lead from the W’Bank, Kabir Muhammed Roushan, said the tool “will intelligently guide road enumerators to the origin of all Rural roads under RAAMP to conduct accurate, reliable and complete enumeration on Nigerian roads,” more so that the developer has hinted that the App could work offline.

For his part, Bukar Abdulazziz, Infrastructure Team Lead, said his understanding of the tool showed that it will ease enumeration exercise, ensure that each road in a local government is captured under Nigeria’s Rural Transport Infrastructure Management System (NiRTIMS) for the purpose of ensuring a secured data transmission.

Meanwhile, the App developer, who is a Consultant on Management Information System(MIS) with Ogun State RAAMP, Rosiji, hinted that the tool has the capacity to not only save data but determine Internet capacity to upload data and alert the enumerators.

