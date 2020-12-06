By Our Editors

Diego Armando Maradona, the Argentine mercurial football maestro, died recently and with his demise a brilliant chapter in world football was closed. Deservedly, international football family is paying the kind of respect and tributes reserved for superstars of his class.

At 60, he passed on as a manager but in his playing days, he was widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.[

Maradona’s vision, ball control, and dribbling skills in the field of play, sublime as they were and combined with his small stature, which gave him a low centre of gravity allowing him to manoeuvre better than most other players, marked him out as motivator who drove the engine of all the teams he played for.

His presence and leadership on the field had a great effect on his team’s general performance, while he would often be singled out by the opposition. In addition to his creative abilities, he possessed an eye for goal and was known to be a free kick specialist.

Undoubtedly, Maradona was described as a precocious talent, a soccer god of some sort. But like most gods he had feet of clay. He had a troubled off-field life. His indulgence in banned substances almost blighted what was, to all intents and purposes, an inspiring career that drew most youths who wanted to be like him to the beautiful game

An advanced playmaker who operated in the classic number 10 position, Maradona was the first player to set the world record transfer fee twice: in 1982 when he transferred to Barcelona for £5 million, and in 1984 when he moved to Napoli for a fee of £6.9 million. It was at Napoli in Italy that he established himself as a soccer idol who turned a once struggling team into a club to be reckoned with in European football. There and at Barcelona, he won numerous accolades that put him on the world stage as a soccer great. As a legend, the controversy is still raging as to who is greater, him or the other legend, the Brazilian Arantes de Nacimento famously known as Pele.

In his international career with Argentina, he earned 91 caps and scored 34 goals. Maradona played in four FIFA World Cups, including the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where he captained Argentina and led them to victory over West Germany in the final, and won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. In the 1986 World Cup quarter final, he scored both goals in a 2–1 victory over England that entered football history for two different reasons. The first goal was an unpenalized handling foul known as the “Hand of God”, while the second goal followed a 60 metres’ dribble past five England players and voted “Goal of the Century” by FIFA.com voters in 2002.

Maradona became the coach of Argentina’s national football team in November 2008. He was in charge of the team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa before leaving at the end of the tournament. He then coached Dubai-based club Al Wasl in the UAE Pro-League for the 2011–12 season. In 2017, Maradona became the coach of Fujairah before leaving at the end of the season. In May 2018, Maradona was announced as the new chairman of Belarusian club Dynamo Brest. He arrived in Brest and was presented by the club to start his duties. From September 2018 to June 2019, Maradona was coach of Mexican club Dorados. He was the coach of Argentine Primera División club Gimnasia de La Plata from September 2019 until his death in November 2020.

Last edited 1 miIn Argentina, Maradona is considered an icon. Concerning the idolatry that exists in his country, it was said that at the time that Maradona retired from active football, he left Argentina traumatized. Maradona was more than just a great footballer. His career was considered a special compensation factor for a country that in a few years lived through several military dictatorships and social frustrations of all kinds. Maradona offered to Argentines a way out of their collective frustration, and that’s why people there love him as a divine figure. In him the world saw one man single-handedly – in more than one sense of the phrase – lift the mood of a depressed and downtrodden nation into the stratosphere. With two goals in the space of four minutes, he allowed them to dare to dream that they, like him, could be the best in the world. He did it first by nefarious and then spellbindingly brilliant means. In those moments, he went from star player to legend.

Since 1986, it has been common for Argentines abroad to hear Maradona’s name as a token of recognition, even in remote places. May his soul Rest In Peace.