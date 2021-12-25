Senator Kabir Garba Marafa has denied any link with bandits and accused disgruntled All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state of instigating the false claim against him.

He was reacting to a report which alleged that one Abdulmuminu Moossa, a citizen of Chad Republic who was said to have been arrested by Nigerian security operatives in Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State, confessed to knowing Senator Marafa for more than seven years.

But Marafa’s media organization in a statement described the report as “black lies” concocted to dent the hard earned reputation of the former lawmaker.

Accusing some disgruntled APC leaders of planning to tarnish the reputation of the senator, the statement added, “It is on record that Senator Marafa was the first to raise the issue of banditry at its infancy on the floor of the Nigerian senate, drawing the attention of the federal government and the global community to the activities of the criminals.

“Marafa, on many occasions raised the issue on the floor of the senate at the time these agents of falsehood were busy looting funds meant to procure arms to fight the twin evil of Boko Haram and banditry.

“The intervention of Senator Marafa during the last assembly led to deployment of security personnel to Zamfara State and its environs. This laid the foundation for the success recorded before the 2019 general elections in the fight against banditry.

“It is high time the security agencies begin to investigate the politicisation of the security challenges bedeviling the country in general.

“We, thereby, urge those who have been infected by 2023 virus to stop spreading falsehood and allow the security agencies to do their job. They cannot double as politicians and mouthpiece of some anonymous security personnel who do not want their names in print media. Criminals should be treated as criminals regardless of whose jersey or uniform they wear,” he said.

