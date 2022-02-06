The Senator Kabiru Marafa-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has vowed to resist closure of their offices in the state.

The faction which dismissed the recent inauguration of the camp loyal to Governor Bello Matawalle by the national leadership in Abuja, described the action as desperate, noting; “It negates all principles of strategic thinking for building an enduring party that can weather the storm of 2023 as President Buhari rightly warned.”

Spokesman of the Marafa-led APC faction, Hon. Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun, in a statement while reacting to moves to close APC offices belonging to their faction in the state, said; ‘In the same direction, we observed the infectious trend of insanity spreading to other levels through a video recording of Governor Bello Matawalle urging his factional group to ensure that no other APC office exists in the state from the certificate presentation charade.

“For us, this is a big illusion as it is practically impossible for our hundreds of offices across the state, local governments and wards to be closed out of the governor’s empty threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any attempt to use state resources to enforce that nightmare will be overwhelmed by the number and forces of the two major factions of the APC in the state. In our view, Governor Matawalle should be at the forefront of respecting matters before the court of law because he is one of its products as a governor. Unfortunately, his statements betray this expectation.

“Also, before making that statement, the governor should have reminded himself that only last week, the vice chairman of his faction for Central Zone with decamped with hundreds of others to one of the major factions of the party including a courtesy visit to Senator Marafa during the intra-party loyalty switch.

“For us, the action of APC CEPCC on the certificate presentation and the follow on action of people like that of Governor Matawalle are good justifications to the statement that those who the gods wish to destroy they first make mad,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT