Residents of Mararaba in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State have lamented the increase in prices of food items.

A visit to some of the markets in the local government area by our reporter weekend showed that prices of food items have been increasing on a daily basis.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, many housewives said that feeding their families had become very difficult as the prices of food items have increased in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

A housewife, Mrs Abdullah Salma said that the rise in prices of various goods, especially food and household items, was frustrating, adding that sometimes she don’t even know how to talk to her husband that food items have finished. She revealed that many of the items she bought last week had increased either by 50 per cent, 100 per cent or even more.

“For example, I bought one crate of egg last week at the rate of N1,500 only to be told today that it is now N3,550.

“I also bought a 360grammes of Peak milk at N800 last week but today it is now N1,500, cup of rice was N80 and now is N180, mudu of beans was 400 but now is N900 to N1000 and the list goes on”, she said.

Another resident, Mrs Victor Chukwuemeka told LEADERSHIP that it is always “very annoying when you come to the market with your budget and discover that you have to start altering it because prices have changed from what you used to know.”

“I always shout at the traders over the constant increase in prices of food items, but when you think of it, it is not their fault but the

manufacturers,” she said.

Similarly, another house wife, Mrs Agnes Oyemisi, explained that the traders are in business to make gains so they would only sell at slightly above the price of what they bought from the manufacturers and lamented that there was no food item or product whose price had not increased.

Musa Uzairu, who is a bachelor, blamed the manufacturers for the everyday increase in prices of food items and other products. He lamented that the incessant increase in prices of consumables was telling negatively on his family’s income.

“Can you imagine that even common garri has become an essential commodity,” he said .

Meanwhile, a cross section of traders in Mararaba market told LEADERSHIP that the situation was also difficult for them as sales had dropped terribly lamenting that high prices of foodstuffs had resulted in low patronage by customers.

They also attributed the rise in prices of foodstuffs to security challenges being experienced in parts of the country and called on the government to set up a price control board that would regulate prices of consumables and other products in the market so that average Nigerians could survive.