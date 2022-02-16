Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday fixed April 11 for ruling on a suit filed by a pressure group, Lagosians Advocacy Group (LAG) against the federal government and 18 others over allegations of marginalisation of Lagos State indigenes.

LAG is accusing the respondents in the suit of continuous and deliberate violation of the constitutional rights of Lagos State indigenes regarding appointments into public offices and career positions.

The applicants are seeking a perpetual injunction restraining all the Defendants, their servants, workers, agents or howsoever from further breach of the provisions of Sections 13 and 14 (3) & 4) of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Para 8, Part 1 of the 3rd Schedule of the Constitution, Sections 4 & 5 of the Federal Character Commission Act LFN 2010, and the Guidelines and Formulae made thereto about indigenes of Lagos State, either in the nomination of a person to contest election or in the appointment of persons into Political Public Offices and/or Career Posts reserved for indigenes of Lagos State in the government and public service of the Federation or the government and public service of Lagos State or as representative of Lagos State in the National Assembly.

The applicants in the suit are Yakubu Eleto, Adeyemi Onikoro, Shittu Akeem, Nurudeen Aregbeshola, Chief Muhammed Jamiu, Madam Titilayo Medeme Ogun and Gbenga Agoro (for themselves and on behalf of LAG).

At the resumed hearing of the suit on Tuesday, the applicants represented by Yakubu Eleto told Justice Lewis-Allagoa that they have filed their responses to the preliminary objections filed by the respondents represented in court.

The respondents in the matter are: the Federal Character Commission (FCC), the Nigeria President, Attorney General of the Federation, The Senate, Lagos State Governor, Attorney General of Lagos State, Lagos State House of Assembly, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were some of the defendants, among others.

