Senator Ahmad Babba-Kaita has linked his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to marginalisation and undemocratic conducts of Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

He said the Masari-led administration lacked the capacity to uphold the basic foundations of democracy, especially as it displayed in the just concluded council election in the state.

In a statement issued to journalists in Katsina by his media adviser, Malam Abdulkadir Lawal, Senator Kaita said he would not continue to share tents with people who are undemocratic.

He said the citizens of the state had risked their lives to the inability of the state government to tackle insecurity head-on and that they had been denied opportunity to elect credible people to lead them.

Kaita said, “The willful refusal of the administration to uphold the basic foundation of democracy has also found expression in the marginalisation of critical stakeholders by the state government and the leadership of the party at the state level.

“The recent congresses at the state and ward levels, with no identified genuine pro-government delegates, are rape of grassroots politicians and genuine party foot-soldiers who were rigged out of the open contest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The total absence of a level playing field speaks volumes about an already orchestrated decline to anti-democratic principles and challenges every good conscience including ours. All politics is local.”