Federal government has secured 10 convictions for various maritime offences since the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act was signed into law in June 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday in Lagos.

The president in a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, disclosed this at the flag-off of the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure in Nigeria also known as the Deep Blue Project at the ENL Terminal, Apapa Port, Lagos.

‘‘I am confident that the project, which provides a robust maritime security architecture, will enhance maritime domain awareness capability and improve law enforcement action, particularly in the prosecution of suspects under the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act which I signed into law in June 2019.

‘‘This flag-off is an important step in the continuing shift in strategic action about regional maritime security,” he said.