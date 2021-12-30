A maritime practitioner, Prince Olusegun Ologbese has commended the acting managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mallam Mohammed Bello-Koko, for his achievements within the short time he was appointed to assume duty in acting capacity following the removal in office of the former MD, Hadiza Balla Usman.

Ologbese who is also the life patron of the Ondo/ Ekiti Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) said his actions are replica of one of the best former MD of the NPA, Alhaji Wali Ahmed who turned around the fortune of the Authority in his time.

It is on record that Alhaji Wali Ahmed, besides making money for the NPA during his tenure, also assisted the Nigeria Railway Corporation when NRC was going through financial difficulties.

He therefore called on the federal government to quickly confirm the appointment of Bello-Koko as the substantive MD of NPA.

Ologbese commended Bello-Koko on the recent promotions in the NPA. “For the past 11 years, former managing directors of NPA had always gone outside the department to poach retiring officers to head the department.

‘‘The practice started under the former MD, Mallam Habib Abdullahi in 2010 when he moved Mallam Musa Iliya, who was AGM, Public Affairs to Special Duties after his promotion as GM.’’

