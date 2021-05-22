Recently, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) declared intention to begin evacuation of cargoes through barges from Lagos Port to Onitsha River Port to decongest the Lagos Seaport.

The managing director of NIWA, Dr George Moghalu, then, said the agency had been holding meetings with all the concerned stakeholders, including the importers in the Eastern part of the country, the barge operators, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the concerned security agencies, and the communities along the route from Lagos to the final destination, among others.

Moghalu said, when the trans-shipment commences, it would not only reduce the volume of cargo transported on the road, but it would also help in saving the nation’s road infrastructure that is not built to handle heavy consignments that it is currently subjected to.

To this end, maritime experts have also expressed pessimism to the actualisation of this initiative due to previous policy summersault of NIWA in the past.

For instance, the managing director, had, in October 2020, flagged off evacuation of cargoes from Onne Port to Onitsha River Port with promises of full operation in the first quarter of 2021 but nothing of such has happened till date.

Also, Moghalu had repeatedly assured stakeholders of NIWA’s decision to stop night voyage on nation's waterways, and use of rickety and substandard crafts as well as enforcement of life jackets but, all to no avail as illegality still abound on Nigeria inland waterways, leading to death of innocent Nigerians on a daily basis.

Part of this illegality that erode shippers’; interest in the evacuation of cargoes through barges was the recent incidents where cargo estimated to worth over N500 million dropped deep down inside the water.

According to eyewitness, about seven 40ft containers were dropped deep down along the Mazamaza water channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the containers were claimed to contain LED television sets. The incident has elicited angry reaction from stakeholders in the nation's maritime sector, especially, shippers; who said the planned initiative is a blind adventure.

According to the president, Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), Rev. Jonathan Nicol, with insecurity on the waterway, shippers will not entrust their cargoes on any barge from Lagos to Onitsha.

He said: ‘NIWA should set their priorities right and stop going in a blind adventure. I will also advise them to be cautious because it will take one day (with a good road network) to get to Onitsha than entrusting cargoes on a barge that will take three days with insecurity to get to Onitsha from Lagos’ Another reason is that, when we are in a dry season, I don’t know the route they will want to use because some rivers always dry up then and the present security situation in the country doesn’t support use of riverine area that is not secured to move containers worth several millions of naira.

So, it is a blind adventure, ‘Rev Nicole said. Also, a member of the Association of Nigerian Licenced Customs Agents (ANLCA), Philip Ikedim, said the non dredging of River Niger is the reason why the initiative has failed.

According to him, the initiatives is a white elephant project that cannot see the light of the day due to series of challenges such as insecurity, unworthiness of some of the barges and lack of insurance on the cargo.

Giving an instance, Ikedim said why shippers’ may lose interest in the evacuation of cargoes through barges was the recent incidents where cargo estimated to worth over N500 million dropped deep down inside the water.

The incident, he said, elicited anger from stakeholders, especially, shippers because the cargo owner had to bear the risk alone.

He said: & quot; If that should happen to a Onitsha or Onne bound cargo, who will bear the burden? This is part of the challenges that we are yet to be told how to go about. ‘If a barge is hijacked by sea robbers on the way to Onitsha or Onne Port, who will pay for the ransom demanded? This is a misplaced priority, the MD should firstly ensure sanity on the nation's waterway before going into cargo evacuation by barge’;

ALSO READ: