Year 2021 in the nation’s maritime sector was loaded with high expectation but, with few days to the end of the year, only few of those expectations have come to fruition.

For instance, stakeholders expected the port to be fully automated, the deployment of deep blue project expected to put an end to maritime crimes and piracy in the nation’s coastal water and Gulf of Guinea (GoG), among others.

But, while the electronic call-up system solved the crisis of the traffic gridlock on the port access road, other things, such as container deposit, shipping surcharge, Lagos -Onitsha barging initiative of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), among others, are still begging for closer attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Port Automation

Despite the federal government’s assurance that all Nigerian seaports will be fully automated before the end of second quarter 2021, the ports still operate manually thereby breeding corruption and inefficiency.

The erstwhile executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Barr. Hassan Bello expressed the council’s intent to achieve 90 per cent automation across all aspects of port operations before the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Bello, who expressed optimism that activities of shipping lines and terminals will attain a minimum of 90 per cent automation by June 2021, added that, digitalisation would help curb delays, boost efficiency and reduce revenue leakages in the port system.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, noted that absence of scanners and consequent 100 per cent physical examination of cargoes could mar the realisation of the port automation goal but expressed delight at the electronic truck call-up system introduced by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

To him, “we shouldn’t forget that we have competition. Nigeria ports should be the hub in the West and Central Africa region. However, we can’t achieve this without ports that are fully automated and operate 24 hours daily. Most ports across the world are digitalised. Human contact is dangerous; it brings delays and extortion.

“A port isn’t a place for contact. We are trying to achieve this 100 per cent automation. To achieve this, we need full integration with banks, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), terminals and shipping lines, among other stakeholders.”

Port Congestion

Also, congestion at the nation’s busiest seaports, Apapa and Tin-Can Island due to overtime cargoes which were abandoned by importers, is a major challenge in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

These cargoes have affected efficiency of the seaports and has made it operate below capacity.

Port congestion in addition to the operational equipment deficiencies, archaic clearing processes and huge turn around time of cargoes have further worsened the efficiency of the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports.

It was gathered that the volume of abandoned and overtime cargoes at the seaport is now over 6000 containers and is still increasing. The abandoned shipments also includes over 1,800 vehicles.

According to the managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Bello-Koko, the situation is undermining the efficiency of the ports system as the problem which hitherto was limited to Lagos ports is now spreading to other ports in other parts of the country.

The NPA boss also disclosed that there are abandoned containers that have been in the ports for more than 20 years, adding that, the continued stay of the problem cargoes is now a major contributing factor to the current congestion being experienced at the ports across the country adding that the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, ILT, where these categories of cargoes are taken is also filled up.

He further disclosed that the NPA has written to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, appealing that they speed up the process of auctioning these containers.

He stated that: “over time cargoes are unusually declared by the terminal operators after 90 days of grace period for such cargoes to stay in the ports.

“We currently have over 6,000 containers across the ports, including Ikorodu, and then we have over 1800 vehicles in Ikorodu and other locations, and some of them have been there for 10 years, a few have been there for probably 15 years, and it is not just one location; Onne port in River state, is beginning to have that problem. All of a sudden Onne port now has a large number of overtime containers also, but the ports here in Lagos have most of them.

“The problem has been there before the current Comptroller General of Customs came in.

“In fact, I was made to understand that there were some containers that were seized since 1977 FESTAC and as at last year, those containers were there. I do not know if they have been cleared now.

“We have written to the Nigerian Customs Service to speed up the process of auctioning these containers.

“Imagine 6000 containers; they are really occupying large space. Ikorodu terminal was designated as a location for evacuation of overtime Cargo but the terminal is now filled up.

“So, there is actually no space to move in more containers and we have written to the Customs about this situation.

“I believe they must have started the process of auctioning some of these containers.“It will also reduce congestion and free up space for other containers come in there. The terminal operators are also complaining about these overtime cargoes.”

Electronic Call-up (eto)

In February, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), deployed the electronic call-up systen to decongest the perennial traffic on the port road.

With the deployment of “Eto”, truck companies, terminal operators and freight agents are required to download the app, and then proceed to create an account to monitor the schedule and movement of their trucks in and out of the port.

According to the managers of the e-call up system; Messrs Trucks Transit Parks Ltd (TTP), benefits to subscribers of “Eto” include: increase returns on logistics investment while maximizing time per trip; ease truck traffic congestion and streamlining cargo movement activities; smart parking for trucks; information navigation options for truck owners/drivers on available parking spaces; as well as convenience and safety for drivers at designated truck transit parks.

The roll-out of the electronic truck call-up platform proved to be a game-changer with haulage fee imposed on fully laden containers from the Lagos Ports Complex Apapa to a destination within the Lagos area fell by as much as 100 percent in the week when the Eto app was formally launched.

Similarly, carriage cost from Tin-Can Island Port to warehouses within Lagos State dropped progressively from over N1million in December 2020 to as low as N210,000 for a 20 TEU container by the second quarter of 2021.

Deployment Of Deep Blue Project

In June, President Muhammadu Buhari, launched the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also known as the Deep Blue Project.

The project, which was initiated by the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Federal Ministry of Defence, is being implemented by NIMASA. The main objective of the Deep Blue Project is to secure Nigerian waters up to the Gulf of Guinea. The Project will tackle maritime security on land, sea, and air.

The land assets include the Command, Control, Communication, Computer, and Intelligence Centre (C4i) for intelligence gathering and data collection; 16 armored vehicles for coastal patrol; and 600 specially trained troops for interdiction, known as Maritime Security Unit.

The sea assets include; two Special Mission Vessels and 17 Fast Interceptor Boats. The air assets comprise two Special Mission Aircraft for surveillance of the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ); three Special Mission Helicopters for search and rescue operations; and four Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

The Deep Blue Project is the first integrated maritime security strategy in West and Central Africa with the aim of tackling the incidences of piracy, sea robbery, and other crimes at sea.

The Maritime Security Unit (MSU) of the Deep Blue Project, comprising personnel from the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police, and Department of State Services, conducted simulation exercises on land, air, and sea to confirm the project’s readiness for full deployment.

According to the director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, “with the deployment of the assets of the Deep Blue Project, we are entering another level of national security designed for total spectrum maritime security and better domain awareness using some of the latest technology.

“This effort to secure our waters would give Nigerians more leverage to harness the enormous resources of our maritime environment and aid the drive towards economic diversification.”